KeNHA Announces Partial Closure of Waiyaki Way

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary partial closure of a section of Waiyaki Way for one month.

In a notice on Friday, KeNHA said the closure will affect the section between Kempinski and the Museum Hill Interchange on the Mombasa-bound lanes.

The authority said the closure will take effect from Thursday, October 8, and remain in place until Saturday, November 7, 2026.

KeNHA explained that the closure will allow maintenance works to be carried out on the affected section of the road.

“KeNHA notifies the public that a section of Waiyaki Way (A8 Road) between Kempinski and Museum Hill Interchange on the Mombasa-bound lanes will be partially closed temporarily from Thursday, October 8, 2026, to Saturday, November 7, 2026. This closure is to allow for highway maintenance works on the road section,” the notice stated.

Motorists using Waiyaki Way during the period have been advised to use the sections of the road that will remain open and consider alternative routes to minimise traffic disruption.

The authority also urged motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the site.

“Motorists are further advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site. Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works,” KeNHA stated.

The latest closure comes after a series of traffic disruptions along Waiyaki Way in recent months, with motorists facing diversions and delays due to ongoing road and infrastructure works along the corridor.