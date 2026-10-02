Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KeNHA Announces Partial Closure of Waiyaki Way

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Aerial view of Westlands, Nairobi.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary partial closure of a section of Waiyaki Way for one month.

In a notice on Friday, KeNHA said the closure will affect the section between Kempinski and the Museum Hill Interchange on the Mombasa-bound lanes.

The authority said the closure will take effect from Thursday, October 8, and remain in place until Saturday, November 7, 2026.

KeNHA explained that the closure will allow maintenance works to be carried out on the affected section of the road.

“KeNHA notifies the public that a section of Waiyaki Way (A8 Road) between Kempinski and Museum Hill Interchange on the Mombasa-bound lanes will be partially closed temporarily from Thursday, October 8, 2026, to Saturday, November 7, 2026. This closure is to allow for highway maintenance works on the road section,” the notice stated.

Motorists using Waiyaki Way during the period have been advised to use the sections of the road that will remain open and consider alternative routes to minimise traffic disruption.

The authority also urged motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the site.

“Motorists are further advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site. Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works,” KeNHA stated.

The latest closure comes after a series of traffic disruptions along Waiyaki Way in recent months, with motorists facing diversions and delays due to ongoing road and infrastructure works along the corridor.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Business

CBK and Treasury Plan National Payment Switch to Cut Cost of Money Transfers

KDRTV News, CBK, Nairobi:- Sending money between a bank account and a mobile wallet in Kenya could soon get cheaper and faster, under new...

21 hours ago

Politics

Orengo Confirms Plans to Launch His Own Political Party Ahead of 2027

KDRTV News, Siaya County:- Siaya Governor James Orengo has confirmed he will launch his own political party, a move that comes just days after...

21 hours ago

News

40 Undeclared iPhones Worth Ksh8.2 Million Seized From Dubai Passenger at JKIA

KDRTV News, Nairobi JKIA:- Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs officers have intercepted 40 undeclared iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones valued at approximately...

21 hours ago

News

3 Police Officers Among 14 Arrested as DCI Busts Suspected Counterfeit Currency and Fake Gold Operation in Nairobi

KDRTV News, Nairobi:- Fourteen suspects, including three serving police officers, have been arrested after Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives raided a warehouse in...

22 hours ago