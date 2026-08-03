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KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure of Section of Mombasa Road

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary partial closure of a section of Mombasa Road.

In a notice on Monday, August 3, KeNHA said a section of Mombasa Road (A8) at the Highway Educational Complex near Bellevue will be temporarily and alternately closed on both carriageways from Monday, August 10, to Monday, September 14, 2026.

According to the authority, the closure is necessary to allow for the construction of a box culvert along the affected section of the road.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) at the Highway Educational Complex near Bellevue, on both bound lanes, will be temporarily and interchangeably closed from Monday, August 10, 2026, to Monday, September 14, 2026.

“This closure is to allow for construction of a box culvert on this road section,” read the statement.

KeNHA noted that motorists will continue using the two lanes that remain open, with traffic being managed interchangeably throughout the construction period to minimize disruptions.

“All motorists using this road section will utilize the unclosed two lanes, which shall be provided interchangeably during the construction period to minimize traffic interruptions,” the authority stated.

KeNHA urged road users to adhere to the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals who will be deployed to manage traffic flow.

The authority added that normal traffic operations will resume once the construction works are completed.

“Motorists are further advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site. Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works,” KeNHA added.

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