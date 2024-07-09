Connect with us

News

KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure Of Section Of Thika Road For 5 Days

By

Published

unnamed (18) 1689060833

KeNHA

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced traffic disruption along the Thika Superhighway.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 9, KeNHA said the highway will be affected at the Juja High Point section for 5 days.

The authority noted that the traffic disruption will start on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and end on Monday, July 15, 2024.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of Thika Superhighway (A2) at Juja High Point will experience traffic disruption on the inner lane of Thika bound traffic from Wednesday, July 10, 2024, to Monday, July 15, 2024,” read the statement in part.

KeNHA announced that closure will allow the construction of the mid-span footbridge foundation in the section.

The authority advised motorists to exercise great caution when approaching the area and to follow a proposed plan for the affected area.

GSCmWSUWoAAJEM1

KeNHA also urged motorists to cooperate with traffic marshals and police who will be at the site.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” KeNHA added.

The closure of the Thika Superhighway comes days after KeNHA closed a section of Mombasa Road between Salama and Sultan Hamud for 8 days to allow the road to get repaired.

Also Read: KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure Of Section Of Mai Mahiu – Narok Road

