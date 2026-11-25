The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of the Lower Kabete-Ndumbuini/Kapenguria-Uthiru Road Interchange to facilitate scheduled reconstruction works.

In a public notice on Wednesday, November 25, KeNHA said the closure will take effect on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, and run until January 31, 2027.

The authority explained that the closure will facilitate the reconstruction of interchange ramps, loops, and slip roads.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) would like to inform the public of a temporary traffic disruption following the closure of Lower Kabete- Ndumbuini/ Kapenguria Road – Uthiru Interchange. This is due to scheduled road works for reconstruction of the Interchange Ramps, loops, and Slip Roads, from Wednesday, 2nd December 2026 to Sunday, 31st January 2027,” KeNHA stated.

KeNHA outlined alternative routes for motorists travelling between Nairobi, Rironi, Ndumbuini, Uthiru and Kawangware.

Motorists travelling from Nairobi along the A8 (Waiyaki Way) to Ndumbuini can use three alternative routes.

The first option involves exiting at Kabete Technical along Waiyaki Way, proceeding to Naivasha Road Roundabout and using the Uthiru Underpass before turning back onto the Nairobi-bound carriageway. They will then use Marigoini Cabro Road to reach Ndumbuini Shopping Centre.

Alternatively, motorists can exit at Leadway Petrol Station, proceed to the Uthiru Underpass and turn back towards Nairobi before accessing Marigoini Cabro Road.

The third option is to proceed to the 87/Muhuri Interchange, located after Shell Kinoo, and use the 87-Ndumbuini Road near 87 Mall.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling from Rironi and Nakuru towards Ndumbuini will be required to turn at Muhuri Interchange and use the Muhuri-Ndumbuini Road.

Those travelling from Ndumbuini towards Nairobi can access the A8 Nairobi-bound carriageway through Marigoini Cabro Road or use Ndumbuini Road towards the 87/Muhuri Interchange.

Motorists heading towards Rironi can also access the Nakuru-bound carriageway through the same interchange.

For motorists travelling from Uthiru and Kawangware, KeNHA advised them to use the Uthiru Underpass or Muhuri Interchange for turning manoeuvres to and from Naivasha Road.

The authority urged motorists to follow the traffic management plan, observe road signs and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the site.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the traffic management plan, project road signs and co-operate with police and traffic marshals on site,” the authority stated.