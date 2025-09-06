KeNHA Cautions Motorists Using Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory to motorists using the Nakuru-bound carriageway of the Nakuru–Eldoret (A8) Road at Eveready Roundabout.

In a statement on Saturday, September 5, KeNHA warned motorists of potential risks in the section of the road caused by geological activities.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify members of the public to continue exercising caution as they drive towards Eveready roundabout on the A8 Road.

“This is due to some earlier noted geological activities that had earlier undermined the road shoulder and could potentially recur, especially with the rains,” KeNHA stated.

The authority said it is working with other government agencies and geologists to conduct detailed investigations and develop a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, motorists have been advised to adhere to traffic signs and regulations around the affected section to ensure the safety of all road users.

“The Authority, together with other relevant government agencies, will continue monitoring and also conduct an in-depth investigation with the assistance of geologists with a view to addressing the issue accordingly.

“In the meantime, motorists are urged to abide by the relevant traffic signs and rules for the safety of all road users,” KeNHA added.

This comes days after KeNHA temporarily closed the Nakuru-bound carriageway of the Nakuru–Eldoret (A8) Road at Eveready Roundabout after a sinkhole appeared on the highway.

The authority, however, announced the reopening of the carriageway hours after it was closed and assured motorists that the road is safe from any further water or geological action.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) seeks to notify the public that the Nakuru-bound carriageway of the Nakuru – Eldoret (A8) Road has been opened and traffic flow restored. The road is now safe from any further water and geological action,” the statement read.

