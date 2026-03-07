KeNHA Closes Kaplong-Kisii Road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has temporarily closed the Kaplong–Kisii Road following flooding at the Kipsonoi River Bridge in Mugeni, located between Sotik and Chebilat.

In a notice on Saturday, KeNHA said ising water levels at the bridge had overtopped the road, making it unsafe for motorists to pass.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has closed the Kaplong – Kisii Road following flooding at the Kipsonoi River Bridge at Mugeni, located between Sotik and Chebilat. Rising water levels have overtopped the bridge, rendering passage unsafe for motorists,” the advisory read.

The authority attributed the flooding to heavy rainfall in upstream catchment areas, which has caused a significant surge in water levels at the river crossing.

KeNHA advised motorists to strictly follow instructions from the police and traffic marshals to prevent any accidents.

Drivers heading to Chebilat and Keroka were advised to use the Kaplong–Sotik–Roret–Ikonge–Chebilat–Keroka route, which is paved.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling to Kisii should use the Kaplong–Sotik–Roret–Ikonge–Kisii route.

“KeNHA assures all road users that it is working around the clock to restore normal traffic flow and ensure the safety of motorists,” KeNHA stated.

This comes hours after KeNHA issued a traffic advisory after flooding and silt deposits disrupted transport along the Mai Mahiu–Narok Road on Saturday.

In a statement, KeNHA said the road was affected after the ongoing heavy rains caused flooding and the deposition of silt at Kedong Ranch near Suswa.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists that earlier today the Mai Mahiu – Suswa – Narok (B7) Road experienced flooding and deposition of silt at Kedong Ranch near Suswa,” KeNHA stated.

The authority said its teams were already on the ground working to reopen the affected section of the highway and restore normal traffic flow.

KeNHA warned motorists against attempting to drive through flooded sections of the road due to the risk of vehicles being swept away or getting stuck in silt deposits.