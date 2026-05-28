KeNHA Issues 30-Day Eviction Notice Over Road Reserve Encroachment

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a 30-day notice directing traders, developers, and roadside operators to remove all unauthorised structures erected along several major roads in the North Rift and Western regions.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 27, KeNHA warned that it will begin enforcement operations from June 26, 2026, targeting all encroachments within the road reserves of the Chebarbar-Lessos-Nabkoi (B12), Mayoni-Bungoma (B139), and Chepsonoi-Kapsabet (B12) roads.

“The Authority hereby notifies the public and all roadside development operators and traders to remove all structures on the road reserve whose installation is not duly approved.

“These include makeshift structures, permanent and semi-permanent buildings, Billboards, Directional and Advertisement Signs, Tree Nursery Beds, and any other thing done without the consent of the Authority within the road reserve of both directions of the following roads: Chebarbar-Lessos-Nabkoi (B12), Mayoni-Bungoma (B139), and Chepsonoi-Kapsabet (B12).

KeNHA noted that the directive applies to all individuals and businesses that have encroached on both the new and old alignments of the affected roads.

According to the authority, the removal exercise is aimed at paving the way for road reserve protection activities and ensuring compliance with road safety and infrastructure regulations.

“Upon the expiry of this notice, June 26, 2026, the Kenya National Highways Authority will remove all the said encroachments as mandated by Clause 49 of the Roads Act, 2007, without any further reference to the owners/operators, and where applicable, at the owner’s cost,” the notice stated.

KeNHA further urged all affected operators to comply within the stipulated timeline to avoid forced demolitions and additional costs associated with the removal exercise.