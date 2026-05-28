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KeNHA Issues 30-Day Eviction Notice to Traders Along Kisii-Ahero Road

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

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KeNHA

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a 30-day notice to traders and owners of unauthorised structures along the Kisii-Ahero (A1) Road to vacate the road reserve.

In a statement on Thursday, May 28, KeNHA said the traders have until June 27, 2026, to remove the structures in the road reserve.

The road agency warned that enforcement action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the notice by the time it lapses.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) hereby notifies all illegal roadside occupants, including traders and unauthorised structures along the Kisii – Ahero (A1) Road, to remove their wares and vacate the road reserve within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice,” read part of the notice.

“All affected traders are urged to comply within the stipulated timeframe upon the expiry of this notice, on June 27, 2026, to avoid enforcement action in accordance with the relevant laws governing road reserves”, the notice added.

According to KeNHA, the move is part of an ongoing road safety improvement initiative aimed at reducing accidents and ensuring smooth traffic flow along the busy highway.

This comes a day after KeNHA directed traders, developers, and roadside operators to remove all unauthorised structures erected along Chebarbar-Lessos-Nabkoi (B12), Mayoni-Bungoma (B139), and Chepsonoi-Kapsabet (B12) roads within 30 days.

KeNHA noted that the directive applies to all individuals and businesses that have encroached on both the new and old alignments of the affected roads.

According to the authority, the removal exercise is aimed at paving the way for road reserve protection activities and ensuring compliance with road safety and infrastructure regulations.

“Upon the expiry of this notice, June 26, 2026, the Kenya National Highways Authority will remove all the said encroachments as mandated by Clause 49 of the Roads Act, 2007, without any further reference to the owners/operators, and where applicable, at the owner’s cost,” the notice stated.

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