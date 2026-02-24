KeNHA Issues 7-Day Eviction Notice to Thika Road Traders After Githurai Protests

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a fresh seven-day ultimatum to roadside traders operating along sections of the Thika Superhighway, directing them to vacate the road reserve to pave the way for safety and infrastructure upgrades.

In a public notice dated February 23, the authority ordered traders at Kihunguro, Allsops, and the Delview section on both sides of the highway to remove their structures and wares within a week.

KeNHA said the clearance will facilitate the construction of designated roadside stations and bus bays aimed at improving traffic flow, enhancing safety standards, and restoring order along one of Nairobi’s busiest transport corridors.

“This is to facilitate the construction of designated roadside stations intended to enhance corridor functionality, improve safety standards, and alleviate traffic congestion along the affected sections,” the notice stated.

The directive comes just days after controversial demolitions in Githurai spiralled into protests and running battles between traders and police.

On February 18, demonstrators blocked the Thika Road carriageway toward Nairobi’s CBD, lighting bonfires and barricading lanes with burning tyres. Motorists were forced to divert through the Githurai 45 roundabout as tensions escalated.

Police fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd. No fatalities were reported, though several vehicles were damaged after stones were hurled at motorists.

KeNHA has defended the Githurai demolitions as lawful and necessary, arguing that illegal structures had encroached on the road reserve and posed significant risks to both motorists and pedestrians.

“The project is part of the Authority’s ongoing road safety improvement initiatives that seek to reduce accidents, enhance order within the road reserve, and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the highway,” the notice read in part.

However, affected traders have pushed back, citing lack of public participation and the absence of a clear relocation plan. Many say roadside vending is their sole source of income and warn that abrupt evictions could devastate thousands of families.

Some traders have also alleged political interference behind the crackdown, although no evidence has been presented publicly.

Undeterred, KeNHA has indicated that similar operations will extend to Roysambu Roundabout and other sections of the highway, where modern bus parks are planned.

The authority maintains that the new bus bays will provide safe and designated pick-up and drop-off points for matatus and buses, reducing illegal stops and chronic congestion along the Thika Superhighway.

“All affected traders are urged to comply within the stipulated timeframe to avoid enforcement action in accordance with the relevant laws governing road reserves,” the notice warned.

As the deadline approaches, the standoff highlights the growing tension between urban infrastructure expansion and the livelihoods of informal traders who depend on Kenya’s busy highways for survival.