KeNHA Issues Alternative Routes After Traffic Snarl-up Hits Nairobi–Nakuru Highway

The Kenya National Highways Authority has advised motorists traveling from Nairobi and Nakuru to use alternative routes following a huge traffic congestion along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

In a statement on Friday, August 29, KeNHA said the snarl-up along the busy highway began on Thursday at around 8:30 PM.

According to the authority, the traffic situation was further compounded by the high number of motorists who had traveled to Gilgil for the National Youth Service (NYS) pass-out parade earlier in the day.

KeNHA also noted that the situation was worsened by lane indiscipline, which resulted in a traffic gridlock.

“The Authority regrets to bring to the attention of the public that from around 2030 hrs yesterday, congestion developed along the Nakuru – Nairobi Highway. This was worsened by lane indiscipline, which resulted in a traffic gridlock that is currently being experienced between Naivasha and Kikopey.

“The increase in traffic could also be attributed to a high number of motorists who travelled to attend yesterday’s NYS pass-out parade in Gilgil,” KeNHA stated.

The authority announced that it is working closely with the traffic police to help ease the situation, and normal traffic flow is expected to resume gradually through the course of the morning.

KeNHA urged motorists to observe lane discipline and avoid overlapping, as it will make it impossible to ease the congestion.

Further, KeNHA said those intending to travel between Nairobi and Nakuru to consider using the Gilgil – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet route or the Flyover – Njambini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lane route.

Also Read: KeNHA, KeRRA, KURA Chiefs Summoned in Wamatangi Corruption Crackdown