Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KeNHA Issues Alternative Routes After Traffic Snarl-up Hits Nairobi–Nakuru Highway

By

Published

GzgD8KqWcAEYjhU

Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

The Kenya National Highways Authority has advised motorists traveling from Nairobi and Nakuru to use alternative routes following a huge traffic congestion along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

In a statement on Friday, August 29, KeNHA said the snarl-up along the busy highway began on Thursday at around 8:30 PM.

According to the authority, the traffic situation was further compounded by the high number of motorists who had traveled to Gilgil for the National Youth Service (NYS) pass-out parade earlier in the day.

KeNHA also noted that the situation was worsened by lane indiscipline, which resulted in a traffic gridlock.

“The Authority regrets to bring to the attention of the public that from around 2030 hrs yesterday, congestion developed along the Nakuru – Nairobi Highway. This was worsened by lane indiscipline, which resulted in a traffic gridlock that is currently being experienced between Naivasha and Kikopey.

“The increase in traffic could also be attributed to a high number of motorists who travelled to attend yesterday’s NYS pass-out parade in Gilgil,” KeNHA stated.

The authority announced that it is working closely with the traffic police to help ease the situation, and normal traffic flow is expected to resume gradually through the course of the morning.

KeNHA urged motorists to observe lane discipline and avoid overlapping, as it will make it impossible to ease the congestion.

Further, KeNHA said those intending to travel between Nairobi and Nakuru to consider using the Gilgil – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet route or the Flyover – Njambini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lane route.

Also Read: KeNHA, KeRRA, KURA Chiefs Summoned in Wamatangi Corruption Crackdown

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021