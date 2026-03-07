Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

KeNHA Issues Traffic Advisory After Flooding Disrupts Mai Mahiu–Narok Road

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory after flooding and silt deposits disrupted transport along the Mai Mahiu–Narok Road on Saturday.

In a statement, KeNHA said the road was affected after the ongoing heavy rains caused flooding and the deposition of silt at Kedong Ranch near Suswa.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists that earlier today the Mai Mahiu – Suswa – Narok (B7) Road experienced flooding and deposition of silt at Kedong Ranch near Suswa,” KeNHA stated.

The authority said its teams were already on the ground working to reopen the affected section of the highway and restore normal traffic flow.

KeNHA warned motorists against attempting to drive through flooded sections of the road due to the risk of vehicles being swept away or getting stuck in silt deposits.

“As the area continues to receive heavy rainfall, motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when driving through various sections of the road, particularly between Naivasha ICD (Km 14) and Suswa Ranch (Km 39),” KeNHA said.

Further, the authority advised drivers who have not yet begun their journeys to consider using the Ngong–Suswa Road as an alternative route.

Meanwhile, transport along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway has been paralyzed after River Sultan Hamud burst its banks following heavy rainfall.

The flooding began on Friday night after continuous downpours, which caused the river to overflow.

Motorists and passengers reported long traffic queues stretching for several kilometres as trucks and other vehicles waited for clearance and safe passage along the affected section of the road.

