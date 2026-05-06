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KeNHA Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Nairobi Marathon

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Southern Bypass Junction.

File image of Southern Bypass Junction.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Southern Bypass to facilitate the 2026 Nairobi Marathon.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 6, KeNHA said the stretch between Ole Sereni Interchange and Lang’ata Road Interchange will be closed on Sunday, May 10, 2026, for seven hours from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

KeNHA explained that the closure is aimed at allowing the smooth running of the marathon, which is expected to attract participants and spectators from across the country.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to inform the public that the Nairobi Southern Bypass between Ole Sereni Interchange and Lang’ata Road Interchange will be temporarily closed on Sunday, May 10, 2026, from 6.00 am to 1.00 pm.

“This road closure is to facilitate for the 2026 Nairobi Marathon event to take place,” read the notice in part.

The authority advised motorists to use Mombasa Road (A8) as an alternative route, specifically from Ole Sereni Interchange to the Nyayo National Stadium roundabout, to access Lang’ata Road.

KeNHA also urged road users to cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals who will be deployed along the affected route.

“Motorists are, therefore, advised to use the Mombasa Road (A8) Highway from Ole Sereni Interchange to the Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout to access Langata Road as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” KeNHA added.

The Nairobi Marathon is an event held annually and features full marathon, half-marathon, 10-kilometre, and 5-kilometre races.

The marathon usually attracts both professional and amateur runners.

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