KeNHA Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Safari Rally, Gives Motorists Alternative Routes

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Safari Rally scheduled to take place between March 12 and March 15, 2026.

In a notice on Wednesday, March 11, KeNHA said heavy traffic along major highways is expected as thousands of fans are expected to travel to rally stages across the country.

To ease congestion, the authority announced several alternative routes for motorists travelling from Nairobi towards Nakuru and the surrounding areas where rally activities will take place.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) hereby issues a traffic advisory and alternative routes to ease anticipated traffic congestion caused by the public heading to the Safari Rally event from 12th to 15th March, 2026,” the notice read.

KeNHA advised KeNHA motorists to alternatively use the scenic route, which runs from Nairobi through Rironi, Flyover (Magumu), Njambini, Ol Kalou, Dundori, and finally Lanet.

Motorists can also use the adventure route, which runs from Nairobi through Rironi, Naivasha, Engineer, Ol Kalou, Dundori, and Lanet.

Drives can also use the Thika Trail, which passes through Nairobi, Thika, Magumu, Ol Kalou, Dundori, and Lanet.

For those seeking a shorter route, the authority recommended the Suswa Shortcut, which runs from Nairobi through Ngong, Suswa, Narok, and Nakuru.

KeNHA also issued a stern warning to truck drivers, cautioning them against parking in undesignated areas along highways during the rally period.

“The Authority advises all truck drivers not to park at any undesignated locations on the highway. Violation of this directive will lead to immediate arrest,” the notice stated.