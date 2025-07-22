KeNHA, KeRRA, KURA Chiefs Summoned in Wamatangi Corruption Crackdown

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has increased its investigation into alleged corruption within Kiambu County, summoning the Director-Generals of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), and Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) for questioning. The move which is part of a broader graft probe implicating Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, focusing on irregular road construction and tender allocations within his administration.

The summonses follow a series of aggressive actions by the anti-graft agency, including the freezing of bank accounts belonging to five companies suspected of involvement in the alleged irregular dealings. Governor Wamatangi, who has sought court intervention to bar the EACC from apprehending or prosecuting him, dismisses the accusations as politically motivated and unfounded, maintaining his non-involvement in the procurement matters under scrutiny.

This intensified investigation comes after an April 15 raid by EACC detectives on Governor Wamatangi’s office and residence, as well as the premises of nine other senior county officials. The raid, linked to suspected embezzlement of public funds and conflicts of interest, led to the recovery of significant cash amounts.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud confirmed the recovery of Ksh13 million and USD 13,000 (approximately Ksh1.68 million) from the governor’s home, believed to be proceeds of illicit activities. The EACC intends to use these recovered funds and other evidence to prosecute those linked to the graft allegations, with potential actions including forfeiture of unexplained assets and confiscation of graft proceeds.

The probe into Kiambu County’s financial mismanagement is not new. Over a year ago, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a publicly called for Wamatangi’s arrest and investigation, citing an Auditor General’s report that highlighted discrepancies in county expenditure which included the questionable purchase of 60,000 chicks for Ksh18 million, with only 22,500 delivered, and Ksh81.8 million spent on certified seeds and livestock.

Furthermore, Wamatangi himself acknowledged in a Senate Committee session that opaque agreements with revenue collection firms (Kiambu Pay, County Pro, and Zizi) could have led to an estimated Ksh10 billion in revenue losses between 2014 and 2022, attributing this to faulty systems designed to give inaccurate results.

The ongoing investigation demonstrates the EACC’s commitment to combating corruption, particularly in public procurement and fund management, as it continues to scrutinize high-ranking officials and their alleged illicit wealth.