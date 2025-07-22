Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KeNHA, KeRRA, KURA Chiefs Summoned in Wamatangi Corruption Crackdown

By

Published

Wamatangi in Hot Seat as EACC Targets Road Tenders
Wamatangi in Hot Seat as EACC Targets Road Tenders

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has increased its investigation into alleged corruption within Kiambu County, summoning the Director-Generals of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), and Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) for questioning. The move which is part of a broader graft probe implicating Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, focusing on irregular road construction and tender allocations within his administration.

The summonses follow a series of aggressive actions by the anti-graft agency, including the freezing of bank accounts belonging to five companies suspected of involvement in the alleged irregular dealings. Governor Wamatangi, who has sought court intervention to bar the EACC from apprehending or prosecuting him, dismisses the accusations as politically motivated and unfounded, maintaining his non-involvement in the procurement matters under scrutiny.

This intensified investigation comes after an April 15 raid by EACC detectives on Governor Wamatangi’s office and residence, as well as the premises of nine other senior county officials. The raid, linked to suspected embezzlement of public funds and conflicts of interest, led to the recovery of significant cash amounts.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud confirmed the recovery of Ksh13 million and USD 13,000 (approximately Ksh1.68 million) from the governor’s home, believed to be proceeds of illicit activities. The EACC intends to use these recovered funds and other evidence to prosecute those linked to the graft allegations, with potential actions including forfeiture of unexplained assets and confiscation of graft proceeds.

The probe into Kiambu County’s financial mismanagement is not new. Over a year ago, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a publicly called for Wamatangi’s arrest and investigation, citing an Auditor General’s report that highlighted discrepancies in county expenditure which included the questionable purchase of 60,000 chicks for Ksh18 million, with only 22,500 delivered, and Ksh81.8 million spent on certified seeds and livestock.

Furthermore, Wamatangi himself acknowledged in a Senate Committee session that opaque agreements with revenue collection firms (Kiambu Pay, County Pro, and Zizi) could have led to an estimated Ksh10 billion in revenue losses between 2014 and 2022, attributing this to faulty systems designed to give inaccurate results.

The ongoing investigation demonstrates the EACC’s commitment to combating corruption, particularly in public procurement and fund management, as it continues to scrutinize high-ranking officials and their alleged illicit wealth.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021