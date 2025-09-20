KeNHA Moves to Evict Hawkers and Street Children From Footbridges and Underpasses

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has launched an extensive nationwide operation to reclaim footbridges and underpasses that have been overtaken by hawkers and street families, warning that continued encroachment is putting lives at risk.

The crackdown, which began along the Ruiru–Thika section of the Thika Superhighway, will be extended countrywide and includes both clearing and cleaning of pedestrian structures. KeNHA said the exercise is being carried out in collaboration with the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO), County Governments, the National Police Service, the Axle Load Enforcement Unit (ALEHU), and the KeNHA Corridor C team.

“Our footbridges and underpasses, designed to ensure pedestrian safety, have unfortunately become unusable due to widespread encroachment,” stated in KeNHA official statement. “This forces pedestrians to cross busy highways at undesignated points, leading to tragic and entirely preventable accidents.”

For years, many footbridges have been converted into makeshift markets by hawkers selling goods ranging from clothes to snacks, while some street families have turned them into shelters. Though these activities provide survival means, KeNHA insists the primary purpose of the structures must be restored and that is, safe crossing for all road users.

“Families are losing loved ones because a safe crossing point is inaccessible. This operation is not about displacing people; it’s about saving lives and ensuring public infrastructure serves its intended purpose,” the statement added.

KeNHA also acknowledged the human side of the crisis and revealed plans to work with social welfare organizations and law enforcement agencies to seek sustainable solutions for street families. Experts warn that without addressing the root causes of homelessness and informal trading, the problem could resurface after the clearance.

“Footbridges are designed to provide safe, efficient, and obstacle-free passage. Unfortunately, most along our highways are now unfeasible to use. In a bid to deter further loss of life, KeNHA remains steadfast in its dedication to road safety, safeguarding road reserves, and ensuring the safety of all road users,” the authority said in a statement.

KeNHA has urged pedestrians to cooperate by using designated crossings and to support efforts aimed at reclaiming the safety of the nation’s road infrastructure.