KeNHA Reopens Globe Roundabout After Two-Week Closure

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the restoration of traffic flow at Globe Roundabout along Thika Superhighway.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 25, the authority confirmed that normal operations have resumed following the completion of critical reinstatement works at the Nairobi River Bridge.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists and the public that traffic flow at Globe Roundabout along Thika Superhighway (A2) has been restored. Motorists can now resume normal travel along this section,” read part of the statement.

The section had been temporarily closed from March 12, 2026, to allow for repairs that had significantly affected traffic flow between Nairobi’s Central Business District, Kipande Road, and the busy Thika Superhighway corridor.

Further, the authority appreciated the cooperation, patience, and understanding demonstrated by motorists and residents during the period.

“KeNHA appreciates the cooperation, patience, and understanding demonstrated by motorists and residents during this period,” added the statement.

The reopening of the section is expected to ease congestion in the area and restore smoother connectivity from Thika Road to Nairobi CBD.

The Globe Roundabout is one of Nairobi’s most critical traffic junctions, linking key routes to the CBD, Thika Superhighway, University Way, Kipande Road, and Limuru Road.

This comes a day after KeNHA restored traffic flow along the Chapareria–Morpus section, which is located one kilometre from Morpus along the Kitale–Morpus Road.

The section had earlier been cut off, rendering movement between the Chapareria and Sebit sections towards Lodwar unsafe for motorable traffic.

KeNHA, in a statement, said its teams remain on site to monitor the situation and undertake any necessary works to ensure the continued safety and stability of the road.

“Motorists may now resume normal travel along this section but are advised to exercise caution and follow instructions from traffic marshals and enforcement officers on site,” the authority stated.