KeNHA Secures World Bank Funding for Massive Expressway Expansion

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has secured funding from the World Bank to develop a comprehensive expressway network masterplan, marking a significant milestone in Kenya’s infrastructure development agenda.

The funding is part of the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project, a regional initiative aimed at strengthening transport systems and enhancing cross-border connectivity. At the centre of the programme is the creation of a strategic blueprint that will guide where future expressways will be built and which routes will be prioritised.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, KeNHA confirmed the development, stating: “The government has received financing from the World Bank and intends to apply part of the proceeds for consultancy services for the preparation of an expressway network masterplan for Kenya.”

The masterplan is expected to provide a structured framework for long-term investment in high-capacity road infrastructure. According to KeNHA, it will identify key corridors, assess traffic demand, and align proposed projects with national and regional development goals.

To kickstart the process, the authority has invited qualified consulting firms to submit Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to undertake the assignment. The selected consultants will have a nine-month timeline to complete a comprehensive study, including demand forecasting, policy review, and feasibility analysis.

“The consulting services include preparation of an expressway network masterplan for Kenya,” KeNHA stated, adding that firms must demonstrate strong technical expertise and relevant experience to qualify.

The scope of the assignment will also include economic and environmental impact assessments, as well as screening potential expressway corridors to determine their suitability for development under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. This approach is expected to attract private sector investment and reduce the financial burden on the government.

KeNHA emphasized that interested firms must have at least 10 years’ experience in highway engineering, transportation planning, or infrastructure development. In addition, applicants are required to demonstrate proven capacity in handling large-scale transport projects, including traffic modelling and feasibility studies.

The initiative comes amid renewed government efforts to modernise Kenya’s road network under the administration of President William Ruto. Several major projects have already been proposed, including the Nairobi–Thika expressway, the Nairobi–Mombasa dual carriageway, and the Lake Victoria ring road.

Experts say the development of a coordinated expressway system could significantly improve mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance trade efficiency across the country and the wider region. The success of the existing Nairobi Expressway has already demonstrated the transformative potential of such infrastructure.

However, analysts caution that effective implementation, transparency, and stakeholder coordination will be critical to the success of the masterplan. The integration of PPP financing models is also expected to play a key role in accelerating project delivery while ensuring sustainability.

Expressions of Interest for the consultancy are expected to be submitted by April 10, 2026, marking the next step in what could become one of Kenya’s most ambitious infrastructure planning efforts.