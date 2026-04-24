KeNHA Shuts Down Section of Southern Bypass Following Fatal Truck Accident

Traffic along the Nairobi Southern Bypass was brought to a standstill on Friday morning after a fatal road accident near Karinde prompted the temporary closure of a key section of the highway.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed that the Ole Sereni-bound carriageway between Thogoto and Dagoretti interchanges was shut down following a crash involving two long-distance trucks. The busy corridor, which serves as a critical link for motorists navigating the capital, quickly experienced heavy congestion as emergency teams moved in.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists that the Nairobi Southern Bypass (Ole Sereni-bound), between Thogoto and Dagoretti Interchanges near Karinde, has been temporarily closed following a road traffic accident earlier this morning,” the agency said in a statement.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred along the Gitaru stretch after a moving truck rammed into a stalled lorry that had broken down by the roadside. Early indications point to brake failure as a possible cause of the collision.

The crash claimed the life of a mechanic who was reportedly working on the stalled lorry at the time of the impact. Another person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital as emergency responders secured the scene and began clearance operations.

KeNHA warned that significant traffic delays were expected along both directions of the bypass and urged motorists to plan ahead. “Traffic delays are expected along the affected section, and motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly,” the authority added.

To ease the gridlock, drivers have been advised to use the Kikuyu-Mutuini-Dagoretti (C63) road as an alternative route. Traffic marshals and enforcement officers have been deployed to manage diversions and maintain order as recovery efforts continue.

“Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys are advised to consider using the Kikuyu-Mutuini-Dagoretti (C63 Road) as an alternative route,” KeNHA stated, further calling for cooperation from road users.

The authority assured the public that a multi-agency team is working around the clock to restore normal traffic flow and ensure safety along the affected section.

The Southern Bypass remains a vital transport artery designed to ease congestion within Nairobi’s central business district. However, incidents involving heavy commercial vehicles continue to raise concerns over road safety on major highways.