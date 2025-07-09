KeNHA Temporarily Traffic Disruption Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway For 10 Days

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Nairobi – Nakuru – Mau Summit highway for 10 days.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 9, KeNHA also said the Nairobi – Maai Mahiu – Naivasha will also be closed for 10 days.

According to the authority, the closure of the two roads will facilitate scheduled interview surveys and data collection.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority seeks to inform the public on possible traffic disruptions along the Nairobi – Nakuru – Mau Summit (A8) Road and the Nairobi – Maai Mahiu – Naivasha (A8 South) Road from Thursday, July 10, 2025, to Sunday, July 20, 2025.

“This is to facilitate scheduled interview surveys and data collection. During the data survey, motorists may be stopped to share their journey details,” KeNHA stated.

According to the authority, the survey data that will be collected comprises Axle Load Surveys, Origin-Destination Surveys, Camera-Based Classified Cross-Sectional, and Turning Movement counts.

KeNHA further appealed to motorists and other road users to cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.

The traffic disruption comes days after KeNHA closed a section of Mombasa Road for seven days.

The section that was closed on July 5 is expected to be reopened on July 12, 2025.

“KeNHA would like to notify the public of the temporary partial closure of the Nairobi-bound carriageway on A8 Road between FUSO (Simba Colt) and the Southern Bypass Interchange (Ole Sereni) from Saturday, July 5, 2025, to Saturday, July 12, 2025, to facilitate essential highway maintenance works along this section,” read KeNHA’s statement on Saturday, June 28.

