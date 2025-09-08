Connect with us

KeNHA Warns Politicians Against Defacing Road Signs Ahead of By-Elections

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a stern warning to aspirants and members of the public against defacing road signs with posters ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

In a statement on Monday, September 8, KeNHA said the posters pose serious risks to road users, as obscured or damaged signs can confuse motorists, potentially leading to accidents and even loss of lives.

“It has come to the attention of the Authority that road signs have been defaced with posters, including those of campaigning candidates in areas scheduled for by-elections.

“The public is cautioned against this act as it proves to be destructive to motorists plying the affected routes, which could lead to accidents and possible loss of lives,” KeNHA stated.

The authority noted that anyone caught defacing road signs, guardrails, or other highway installations will face a fine of not less than Kshs 85,000 for each incident, imprisonment, or both.

“If found defacing road furniture, you will be liable to a fine of not less than Kshs 85,000 per incident or imprisonment or both.

“As an Authority, we urge all Kenyans to protect road furniture and report any acts of defacing and vandalism to any KeNHA office or the nearest police station,” KeNHA stated.

Further, the authority urged motorists and the public to report any cases of vandalism through the Authority’s toll-free line 0800 211 244.

The warning comes as various constituencies prepare for upcoming by-elections, with campaign activities expected to intensify in the coming months.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct by-elections across 24 electoral units. These include 16 MCA seats, 6 parliamentary seats, and 1 senatorial seat.

The official campaign period will run from Wednesday, October 29, 2025, to Monday, November 24, 2025, ending at 6:00 p.m. During this period, campaigning will be permitted daily between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

