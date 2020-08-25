KENOSHA SHOOTING: Father Says Black Man Shot In Wisconsin Is “Paralyzed”

The father to Jacob Blake, the man shot several times in the back by police in Kenosha City in Wisconsin, has declared that his 29 yeard old son is now “paralyzed”

Footage seen by KDRTV revealed Blake being shot many times in the back by a police officer at a close range as he moved towards a car; the incident occurred shortly after 17;00 on Sunday.

The incident erupted two nights of demonstrations in the city with protestors setting ablaze buildings and cars

According to the father, Blake is paralyzed, however, the doctors have not revealed if it is permanent

According to reports received at our news desk, the father announced that his son has 8 wounds of bullets

“What justified all those shots?” his father asked. “What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?”

Just a few moments after the brutal shooting, hundreds of residents poured the city while some rallied to Kenosha police headquarters. They later torched cars and buildings as the police urged 24-hour business owners to reconsider closing following numerous robberies and tension in the city.

The governor of Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers, on Monday asked the National Guard to assist the local police as authorities imposed a curfew on the city

The protestors defiantly disregarded the curfew order something the provoked the police to disperse them using tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke bombs

The shooting incident at Kenosha city has also erupted protests in other cities such as Portland and Minneapolis

According to our previous reports, the police were allegedly responding to domestic violence, however, it is not clear what prompted the shooting and how many officers were involved

According to a statement by Blake`s lawyer, he was trying to “de-escalate a domestic incident” when the police drew the gun and start shooting him.

A statement by the person who took the video and who spoke to CNN discloses that he saw police wrestle, punch, and taser Mr. Blake.

The fiance to Mr. Blake questioned why the police would shoot someone who is unarmed as she recounted how the children who sat at the back seat screamed when their dad was being shot.

“I’ve been yelling that the whole time, let me get my kids. So that’s not important to y’all. What’s important is killing somebody,” she added.

So far authorities reported that the officers involved have provided immediate assistance to Mr. Blake and that they have been sent to an administrative leave

Mr. Blake`s shooting has emerged at a time when the US is struggling to come to terms with a previous shooting of African American Goerge Floyd who was also fatally shot by the police.

