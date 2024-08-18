Kenya Airports Authority Issues Update After Workers Postpone Strike

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) would continue uninterrupted.

In a statement on Sunday, KAA said the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) Secretary General Moses Ndiema has postponed the worker’s strike for a week.

“Further to the statement released on Friday, August 16th, on the above-stated subject, Kenya Airports Authority would like to inform the public and all its stakeholders that the 7-day strike notice announced on Monday 12th August 2024, stands Postponed,” KAA stated.

The Authority said the postponement was to pave the way for dialogue with workers on the sensitive issue of leasing the busy airport to India’s Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

“This was stated by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) Secretary General, Mr. Moses Ndiema in his press statement dated 17th August 2024 where he noted that the 7-day strike notice is postponed to give the ongoing discussions between the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, KAA Management and Kenya Aviation Workers Union time to reach an amicable conclusion. We wish to assure the general public that operations at all our airports are normal,” KAA added.

KAWU had issued a formal seven-day strike notice to both KAA and Kenya Airways (KQ) on August 12, 2024.

The Union said the strike is due to the alleged planned sale of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani Airport Holdings Limited of India.

According to KAWU, the deal is being carried out in a secretive and illegal manner and will ultimately result in massive job losses for workers.