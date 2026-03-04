Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Kenya Airways Announces Repatriation Flights Between Nairobi and Dubai

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

2890 kqdf

File image of a Kenya Airways Plane.

National Carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced it will operate special repatriation flights between Nairobi and Dubai this week following the partial resumption of operations at Dubai’s main airport.

In a statement on Wednesday, KQ said it will operate a Nairobi–Dubai flight on March 4 and a Dubai–Nairobi flight on March 5, subject to slot approvals granted by Dubai Airport Management.

“We wish to inform our customers that we will operate repatriation flights Nairobi-Dubai on 04 March 2026, and Dubai-Nairobi on 05 March 2026, following slots approval by Dubai Airport Management.

“This follows the guidance by the UAE authorities on the resumption of limited operations at Dubai Airport on 02 March 2026, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB) strictly for repatriation purposes,” KQ stated.

The airline clarified that the flights are not part of its regular schedule but are designated repatriation services for customers who are citizens or residents of the UAE seeking to travel between Nairobi and Dubai.

KQ advised its customers in Dubai not to proceed to the airport until they receive confirmed departure dates and times directly from the airline.

“We request our customers in Dubai not to proceed to the DXB Airport until we have communicated a confirmed departure date and time,” KQ stated.

The national carrier also advised customersto check their flight status on Kenya-airways.com and update their contact details through the Manage Booking option on our website, so we can reach them directly for further updates.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding. The safety of our crew and customers remains our highest priority, and we will communicate directly with affected customers to provide the necessary assistance,” KQ added.

This comes after the United States (US) and Israel launched an attack against strategic targets in Iran. The attacks led to the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In retaliation, Iran attacked US bases across the Middle East, including in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan.

