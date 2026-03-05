Kenya Airways Appoints New Board Members

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the appointment of four new board members, including a new chairman.

In a notice on Thursday, March 5, KQ confirmed the appointments of Kiprono Kittony as Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director.

Other new KQ board members include: Chris Diaz, Professor Winnie Iminza Nyamute, and economist Dr. David Ndii.

“The Board, Management, and Staff of Kenya Airways Plc hereby congratulate Mr. Kiprono Kittony, Mr. Chris Diaz, Prof. Winnie Iminza Nyamute, and Dr. David Ndii on their appointment and wish them success in their new roles,” read the notice in part.

Kittony is currently serving as chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange and is renowned for revitalising the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He has also chaired and co-founded several major organisations, including Creditinfo CRB Kenya, Mtech Limited, Betway Kenya, and Radio Africa Group.

Kittony holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi, as well as a Global Executive MBA from USIU and Columbia University.

Diaz is a globally recognised business leader with over 34 years of experience in strategy, board leadership, and integrated business solutions.

He currently serves as Chairman of Adili Group, Director at ALN Africa and the Middle East, and Group Director at Bidco Africa.

Nyamute, on the other hand, is a highly respected Kenyan finance and accounting scholar, currently an Associate Professor at the University of Nairobi.

With over three decades of experience, she excels in both academia and professional practice, mentoring students and leading research at various academic levels.

Her professional involvement includes active membership in ICPAK, participation in the FiRe Awards, and financial training consulting, with a focus on empowering women entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Ndii is the Chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, serving as the principal economic policy advisor to the president and leading the team responsible for implementing the country’s economic transformation agenda.

With over 30 years of experience, he is recognised as an accomplished economist, author, and strategist and holds advanced degrees from the University of Oxford and the University of Nairobi, and is a Rhodes Scholar and Eisenhower Fellow.