Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Airways Appoints New Board Members

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

20230411 093418

File image of David Ndii

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the appointment of four new board members, including a new chairman.

In a notice on Thursday, March 5, KQ confirmed the appointments of Kiprono Kittony as Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director.

Other new KQ board members include: Chris Diaz, Professor Winnie Iminza Nyamute, and economist Dr. David Ndii.

“The Board, Management, and Staff of Kenya Airways Plc hereby congratulate Mr. Kiprono Kittony, Mr. Chris Diaz, Prof. Winnie Iminza Nyamute, and Dr. David Ndii on their appointment and wish them success in their new roles,” read the notice in part.

Kittony is currently serving as chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange and is renowned for revitalising the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He has also chaired and co-founded several major organisations, including Creditinfo CRB Kenya, Mtech Limited, Betway Kenya, and Radio Africa Group.

Kittony holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi, as well as a Global Executive MBA from USIU and Columbia University.

Diaz is a globally recognised business leader with over 34 years of experience in strategy, board leadership, and integrated business solutions.

He currently serves as Chairman of Adili Group, Director at ALN Africa and the Middle East, and Group Director at Bidco Africa.

Nyamute, on the other hand, is a highly respected Kenyan finance and accounting scholar, currently an Associate Professor at the University of Nairobi.

With over three decades of experience, she excels in both academia and professional practice, mentoring students and leading research at various academic levels.

Her professional involvement includes active membership in ICPAK, participation in the FiRe Awards, and financial training consulting, with a focus on empowering women entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Ndii is the Chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, serving as the principal economic policy advisor to the president and leading the team responsible for implementing the country’s economic transformation agenda.

With over 30 years of experience, he is recognised as an accomplished economist, author, and strategist and holds advanced degrees from the University of Oxford and the University of Nairobi, and is a Rhodes Scholar and Eisenhower Fellow.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

9d813af9dcf8b9540bb118894844f6f4 9d813af9dcf8b9540bb118894844f6f4

News

I’m not scared if the President Fires me today Dr. David Ndii declares

President William Ruto’s economic advisor David Ndii now says he is ready to leave the Kenya Kwanza government. In a post via his X...

July 10, 2024
Kenya Boeing 787 Kenya Boeing 787

News

Kenya Airways Ranked Among Top On-time Best Performing Airlines Globally

Kenya Airways has been ranked as Africa’s second most efficient airline in a global on-time performance review of airlines and airports. The latest On-Time...

January 5, 2024
david ndii david ndii

News

This Economy Is Going To Shrink- David Ndii Warns Businesses Depending On Govt

The chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), David Ndii, has warned that Kenya’s shrinking economy will force businesses to close. In...

December 20, 2023
20230411 093418 20230411 093418

News

David Ndii Sued Over Linda Katiba Funding Claims 

President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor David Ndii has been sued by activist Boniface Mwangi over the remarks he made relating to Linda Katiba on...

September 5, 2023