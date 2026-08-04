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Kenya Airways Cancels Return Flight After Plane Suffers Tyre Burst in Cape Town

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways (KQ) has cancelled its return flight from Cape Town to Nairobi after one of its aircraft suffered a tyre burst upon landing in South Africa.

In an update issued on Tuesday, August 4, the national carrier said Flight KQ784, which was operating a scheduled service from Nairobi to Cape Town, landed safely at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time before experiencing the tyre burst.

“Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) confirms that on 04 August 2026, at approximately 15:30 Hrs local time, our flight KQ784, on a scheduled service from Nairobi to Cape Town, safely landed and experienced a tyre burst upon landing,” the airline said.

KQ said its crew responded in line with established safety procedures, ensuring all passengers and crew members disembarked safely before being escorted to the airport terminal.

“Our crew acted in accordance with their safety training. All passengers and crew have safely disembarked and have been taken to the airport terminal,” the statement added.

As a result of the incident, Kenya Airways announced the cancellation of the return Flight KQ785 as engineers and technical teams work to repair the aircraft.

“We have cancelled the return flight KQ785 as our engineers and technical team work to get the aircraft fixed,” KQ stated.

The airline apologized to affected passengers for the disruption and assured them that customer service teams would provide the necessary assistance.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this incident has caused. We thank our customers for their patience, cooperation and support, and our crew for their professionalism. The safety and well-being of our crew and guests is always our top priority,” the airline said.

Kenya Airways added that it will contact affected passengers directly regarding alternative travel arrangements and other assistance.

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