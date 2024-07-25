Kenya Airways Diverts JKIA Flights To Mombasa, Tanzania

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) on Thursday diverted flights scheduled to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Moi International Airport and Kilimanjaro International Airport in Tanzania.

In a statement, KQ said it diverted the flights due to poor visibility caused by adverse weather conditions.

The national carrier said passengers should expect delays on arrivals and departures in Nairobi, but assured them that every measure was being taken to ensure their well-being.

“We wish to inform our customers that we have this morning, diverted to Mombasa and Kilimanjaro, some of our flights that were scheduled to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“This is due to poor visibility caused by adverse weather conditions. As a result, we expect some delays in departures and arrivals in Nairobi. We understand that this may cause inconvenience, but please be assured that we have taken all necessary safety measures, and the well-being of our crew, and customers are our number one priority,” KQ stated.

Some parts of Nairobi experienced foggy conditions on Thursday morning, making it difficult to see on the roads.

This comes after the Kenya Met warned Kenyans of cold overnight temperatures and increased rainfall in several parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, Kenyans had raised concerns after they noticed that flights were not landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

On July 19, KQ reported a massive global IT outage that affected airlines, TV and radio stations, banks, and other businesses around the world.

KQ advised passengers to be prepared for slower service as the airline implemented a business continuity plan before the problem was later resolved.

