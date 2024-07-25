Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Airways Diverts JKIA Flights To Mombasa, Tanzania

By

Published

2890 kqdf

File image of a Kenya Airways Plane.

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) on Thursday diverted flights scheduled to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Moi International Airport and Kilimanjaro International Airport in Tanzania.

In a statement, KQ said it diverted the flights due to poor visibility caused by adverse weather conditions.

The national carrier said passengers should expect delays on arrivals and departures in Nairobi, but assured them that every measure was being taken to ensure their well-being.

“We wish to inform our customers that we have this morning, diverted to Mombasa and Kilimanjaro, some of our flights that were scheduled to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“This is due to poor visibility caused by adverse weather conditions. As a result, we expect some delays in departures and arrivals in Nairobi. We understand that this may cause inconvenience, but please be assured that we have taken all necessary safety measures, and the well-being of our crew, and customers are our number one priority,” KQ stated.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport SOPs During COVID 19 1694612289

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Some parts of Nairobi experienced foggy conditions on Thursday morning, making it difficult to see on the roads.

This comes after the Kenya Met warned Kenyans of cold overnight temperatures and increased rainfall in several parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, Kenyans had raised concerns after they noticed that flights were not landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

On July 19, KQ reported a massive global IT outage that affected airlines, TV and radio stations, banks, and other businesses around the world.

KQ advised passengers to be prepared for slower service as the airline implemented a business continuity plan before the problem was later resolved.

Also Read; Kenya Airways Resumes Flights To DRC 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020