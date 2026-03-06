Kenya Airways Suspends Repatriation Flight to and from Dubai

Kenya Airways (KQ) has temporarily suspended its repatriation flight to and from Dubai scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026.

In a statement, KQ said the decision was reached following security guidance issued by authorities at Dubai Airport.

The national carrier explained that the suspension was made as a precaution to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew.

“We wish to inform our customers that we have suspended today’s (March 6, 2026) repatriation flight to and from Dubai following security guidance from Dubai Airport authorities.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience. The safety of our crew and customers remains our top priority,” KQ stated.

The airline advised affected passengers to check their flight status on its official website and ensure their contact details are updated through the manage booking option to receive direct updates.

Travellers were also encouraged to contact the Kenya-UAE consulate for additional information.

“We will share further updates as soon as we have new information,” KQ added.

This comes days after KQ announced it will operate special repatriation flights between Nairobi and Dubai this week, following the partial resumption of operations at Dubai’s main airport.

In a statement on Wednesday, KQ said it will operate a Nairobi–Dubai flight on March 4 and a Dubai–Nairobi flight on March 5, subject to slot approvals granted by Dubai Airport Management.

The airline clarified that the flights are not part of its regular schedule but are designated repatriation services for customers who are citizens or residents of the UAE seeking to travel between Nairobi and Dubai.

KQ advised its customers in Dubai not to proceed to the airport until they receive confirmed departure dates and times directly from the airline.