Kenya And Hungary Sign Key MoUs On Education and Agriculture

Kenya and Hungary on Tuesday signed two major Memoranda of Understanding in the education and agricultural sectors.

Speaking after the signing of the two agreements, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the two MoUs will promote bilateral partnerships in the fields of education and agriculture and further open up new avenues for collaboration in these areas and many others.

Mudavadi also said Kenya and Hungary are further cementing their bilateral relations that date back more than 60 years owing to the enormous potential and arising opportunities.

“I take this opportunity to appreciate the government of Hungary for the 200 scholarships offered to Kenyan Students annually by the through the Stipendium Hungaricum Programme. These scholarships have enhanced our people-to-people cooperation and have revitalized substantial positive transformations across multiple sectors of our economies,” said Mudavadi.

On agriculture, Mudavadi said that together with his Hungarian counterpart, they had agreed to work together on the exchange of expertise and best agricultural practices to enhance agricultural productivity in both our countries.

The Prime CS noted that the Hungarian government had already established a Demo Farm in one of the agricultural productive counties in Kenya, which is designed to showcase Hungarian agricultural technology and innovation, and serves as a model for modern and sustainable farming practices.

“I am confident that once we implement the outcomes of the discussion we have had on this sector, we will witness higher levels of Foreign Direct Investment from our respective companies in diverse fields of our economy, especially in the agricultural value addition industries,” Mudavadi stated.

At the same time, Mudavadi said that Kenya is committed to establishing a resident diplomatic mission in Budapest in the near future to give impetus to the already existing diplomatic ties.

“President William Ruto had agreed to the opening of the embassy in Budapest, and the Cabinet has already approved. What we are waiting for is budgetary allocation to kick-start the process,” Mudavadi added.

Szijjártó on his part said they had agreed to work together within the available instruments of the International Organizations to secure a peaceful future for those areas in our respective continents facing conflict and instability.

“Hungary and Kenya continue to urge all aggrieved parties to give a chance to diplomacy and dialogue as an alternate method for settlement of disputes,” said Szijjártó.