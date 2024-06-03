Kenya Announces Support For Proposal On Ending Israel-Hamas War

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced Kenya’s support for a mediated proposal to end the war between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement on Monday, Mudavadi said Kenya had noted the joint statement issued by Egypt, the State of Qatar, and the United States on the fighting between the State of Israel and Hamas.

The statement, he said, largely reflects the principles outlined by US President Joe Biden on 31 May and is in line with efforts by key stakeholders involved in a protracted mediation process to bring about a ceasefire.

“Kenya views the proposals contained in this statement as representing a critical way out of this complicated and intransigent conflict,” said Mudavadi.

In the first phase of the proposal, there would be a six-week ceasefire; the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza; the release of a number of hostages and the remains of Israeli citizens in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners; the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza; the entry of 600 trucks of aid per day; and the start of the restoration of essential services.

The second phase would be a permanent cessation of hostilities with the return of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The parties would continue negotiations to finalize the arrangements for this second phase.

The third phase would see the return of any remains of Israeli citizens still in Gaza and the start of an internationally supported multi-year reconstruction program.

Mudavadi said Kenya believes that this proposal should only be the first step in creating the conditions for self-determination for the Palestinian people and advancing a long-term two-state solution.

“Kenya re-affirms and reiterates its position that the only and most realistic solution to this conflict is for both sides to acknowledge each other and embrace a two-state solution,” he said.

Mudavadi further urged the two sides to accept the proposal in the interests of not only providing immediate relief but also creating the necessary conditions for long-term peace.

