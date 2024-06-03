Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Announces Support For Proposal On Ending Israel-Hamas War

By

Published

IMG 20231106 WA0005

File image of Musalia Mudavadi.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced Kenya’s support for a mediated proposal to end the war between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement on Monday, Mudavadi said Kenya had noted the joint statement issued by Egypt, the State of Qatar, and the United States on the fighting between the State of Israel and Hamas.

The statement, he said, largely reflects the principles outlined by US President Joe Biden on 31 May and is in line with efforts by key stakeholders involved in a protracted mediation process to bring about a ceasefire.

“Kenya views the proposals contained in this statement as representing a critical way out of this complicated and intransigent conflict,”  said Mudavadi.

In the first phase of the proposal, there would be a six-week ceasefire; the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza; the release of a number of hostages and the remains of Israeli citizens in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners; the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza; the entry of 600 trucks of aid per day; and the start of the restoration of essential services.

The second phase would be a permanent cessation of hostilities with the return of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The parties would continue negotiations to finalize the arrangements for this second phase.

The third phase would see the return of any remains of Israeli citizens still in Gaza and the start of an internationally supported multi-year reconstruction program.

Mudavadi said Kenya believes that this proposal should only be the first step in creating the conditions for self-determination for the Palestinian people and advancing a long-term two-state solution.

“Kenya re-affirms and reiterates its position that the only and most realistic solution to this conflict is for both sides to acknowledge each other and embrace a two-state solution,” he said.

Mudavadi further urged the two sides to accept the proposal in the interests of not only providing immediate relief but also creating the necessary conditions for long-term peace.

Also Read: Israel Strikes Populous Gaza’s Rafah as Cease-Fire Talks Commence in Cairo

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020