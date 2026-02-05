Kenya Bankers Association Urges Ruto to Slash PAYE to Boost Spending

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has stepped up pressure on President William Ruto’s administration to implement deeper cuts to Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax across all income brackets, arguing that bold fiscal action is urgently needed to revive household spending and reignite economic growth.

In its latest proposal, the banking industry lobby is calling for a uniform five per cent reduction in PAYE rates across all tax bands, alongside a cap of the top PAYE rate at 30 per cent in line with the National Tax Policy. The bankers warn that Kenya’s heavy reliance on labour taxes, compounded by rising statutory deductions, is steadily eroding workers’ disposable income and increasing costs for employers.

“Deeper cuts are needed to revive household spending,” KBA said, noting that rising deductions such as higher National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions, the Housing Levy, and increased Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) payments have tightened household budgets and slowed consumer activity.

The renewed push comes a day after President Ruto announced plans to lower PAYE from 30 per cent to 25 per cent for workers earning up to Ksh50,000. While the bankers welcomed the move, they argued that targeted relief alone is insufficient to generate a broad-based economic recovery.

According to KBA, increasing take-home pay would have a multiplier effect on the economy, with higher household consumption stimulating business activity, encouraging investment, and supporting job creation. “We believe that a uniform five per cent reduction in PAYE rates across all tax bands is a necessary and impactful step,” a KBA spokesperson said. “This will provide much-needed relief to taxpayers and inject vitality into the economy by boosting consumption.”

The proposal has sparked lively debate on Kenyans, where many people say previous tax adjustments have not gone far enough. “We need more than just a token reduction,” noted one citizen. “People are struggling to make ends meet, and a significant PAYE cut would put more money back into our hands to spend.”

Financial analysts note that any increase in net pay is likely to flow directly back into the economy through retail spending, loan repayments, and small business activity. KBA also argues that lower rates could improve tax compliance and broaden the tax base over time, offsetting concerns about revenue targets, including those tied to International Monetary Fund (IMF) commitments.

As debate around the next Finance Bill gathers pace, pressure is mounting on the government to balance fiscal consolidation with economic relief.

For many households grappling with a high cost of living, the bankers’ call offers renewed hope for meaningful tax relief and improved living standards.