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Kenya Condemns Missile and Drone Attacks Against Saudi Arabia

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Kenyan government has condemned the escalating missile and drone attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Friday, September 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the immediate cessation of hostilities, warning that attacks targeting civilians, civilian infrastructure and places of worship contravene international humanitarian law.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya condemns the escalating missile and drone attacks directed against the infrastructure facilities, civilian and sacred places in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and calls for the immediate cessation of the growing hostilities.

“Attacks directed at civilians, civilian infrastructure and places of worship are contrary to international humanitarian law and threaten the regional stability and security of the Kingdom,” read the statement.

Kenya also raised concerns over disruptions to maritime trade in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, saying threats to freedom of navigation could have wider implications for regional and global economic stability as well as energy security.

Nairobi called for full respect for international law and the implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Yemen and the Houthis, including obligations relating to the arms embargo.

Kenya further called for unimpeded maritime waterways and an end to attacks against merchant and commercial vessels.

“Kenya remains committed to working with the international community to safeguard maritime security, protect legitimate trade, and promote international peace and stability,” the ministry said.

Nairobi reaffirmed its position that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states are protected under the United Nations Charter.

Kenya said it stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia in protecting its people, the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims travelling to the Kingdom, including Kenyan citizens.

“The Government of Kenya therefore stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the protection of its people, of the Two Holy Mosques and of the pilgrims who travel there, among them Kenyan citizens, and remains seized of the safety of Kenyan nationals living and working in the Kingdom,” the Ministry added.

The Kenyan government reiterated its support for a Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement under the auspices of the United Nations, which it described as the path to peace.

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