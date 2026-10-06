Kenya Confirms First Imported Case of Ebola Virus

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the first imported case of Ebola virus disease in Kenya.

Speaking on Tuesday, October 6, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the patient was a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for seven years and fell ill about a month before travelling to Kenya.

According to CS Duale, the patient travelled by road from the DRC to Kampala before boarding Jambo Jet flight 8523 to Nairobi.

He arrived in Nairobi at 1:10 p.m. and underwent routine public health screening at the port health and immigration desks.

The patient was then transported from JKIA to a Nairobi hospital, where he was isolated in a separate room in the Accident and Emergency department before being transferred to the hospital’s East Wing Isolation Facility.

“The patient, a Kenyan citizen who has been living in DRC for the past 7 years, fell ill about a month ago and was treated in several hospitals while still in DRC.

“He travelled from DRC to Kampala by road and then boarded Jambo Jet flight number 8523 and arrived in Nairobi on Saturday, 3rd October 2026, at 1.10 pm. He underwent the normal public health screening at the Port Health and Immigration desk,” Duale said.

Duale said the patient presented with fever, chills, intense fatigue and weakness, muscle pain, painful swallowing, a sore throat, and bleeding under the skin at injection sites.

Doctors suspected viral hemorrhagic fever based on his symptoms and travel history. Samples collected from the patient subsequently tested positive for Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratory.

The patient was placed on supportive treatment but later died.

CS Duale noted that arrangements are underway for a safe and dignified burial in accordance with Ebola burial protocols.

Further, he said they have so far identified 28 contacts of the deceased, including family members and healthcare workers who attended to him.

The Health CS further said they are also pursuing 23 passengers and four crew members who were on the same flight as the deceased.

“We are also pursuing a further 23 passengers and 4 crew members who were on the same flight with the deceased. Arrangements for quarantine of those at risk to protect the public is ongoing,” he added.