Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Dairy Board Confirms Seasonal Milk Shortage as Prices Rise

Vincent Olando

Published

Kenyans across Nairobi and other major urban centers are confronting an intermittent shortage of fresh milk, marked by empty retail shelves, reduced brand options, and sudden price bumps.

In local outlets, standard 500-millilitre packets have recorded price increases of between Ksh.3 and Ksh.5 over the last fortnight. Retail traders report that while consumer demand remains steady, processing companies are delivering drastically lower volumes.

“Kwa sasa ukiangalia, niko na brand moja peke yake ambayo ni Brookside, na on the normal day nakuwa na supply of other brands,” said Joel Mburu, a supermarket branch manager in Kawangware. “Kama hiyo Tuzo unaweza uza in a day like 80 cartons, na hiyo ESL yake kama 50 cartons. Lakini kwa sasa hata hiyo supply ya 80 haupati. Ni kama utapata 20, 10, 30, hiyo ndiyo range unapata.”

He noted that prices for fresh milk brands like Tuzo rose from Ksh.62–Ksh.63 to Ksh.65–Ksh.68, while soft-cover ESL packs climbed from Ksh.50–Ksh.55 to Ksh.58–Ksh.60.

The pinch at the till mirrors serious production bottlenecks in primary dairy belts such as Kericho. Moses Rotich, Chairman of the Kericho Dairy Cooperative Union, pointed to severe feed shortages and high fuel costs as key drivers of the squeeze.

“What the cooperatives societies are really collecting now is below 60 per cent because the most important and most reliable problem we are seeing is the short rainfall that has reduced the production of fodder,” Rotich explained. “When the fuel went up, farmers who used to conserve feed cannot conserve because they are conserving using diesel in tractors, and currently there is no feed in reserves.”

Data from the Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) reveals that formal milk deliveries to processors dropped 3.7 per cent, falling from 84.4 million litres in June 2026 to 81.3 million litres in July, with preliminary figures pointing to a further dip in August. The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) similarly raised alarm over declining intake and warned that smallholder farmers—who account for nearly 80 per cent of output—have seen daily yields drop by nearly half, compounded by a 45 per cent jump in commercial animal-feed costs.

Responding to consumer concerns, KDB Managing Director Dr. William Maritim reassured the public that the constraints are temporary and driven by seasonal weather.

“The current situation is largely associated with seasonal factors, particularly the prevailing dry and cold conditions in key milk-producing areas,” the regulator stated, adding that long-life varieties (UHT and ESL) remain comparatively available while pasteurised lines face tighter squeezes.

The regulator expects supply to recover with the onset of the October–November–December 2026 rains, alongside ongoing state distribution of milk coolers and subsidised sexed semen to rebuild national capacity.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Life & Style

COFEK Sounds Alarm Over Falling Milk Supply, Gives Government Seven Days to Act

Nairobi, Kenya — The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) has raised the alarm over a steady decline in formal milk supply, warning that Kenyans...

21 hours ago
FotoJet (1) FotoJet (1)

News

3 Killed In Grisly Accident Involving 5 Vehicles In Kericho

Three people have lost their lives after being involved in a road accident involving five vehicles in the Kapmakaa area of Kericho county. The...

September 7, 2024
Police in kericho Police in kericho

News

Woman Whose Private Parts Were Burnt Using Hot Tea For Reading Husband’s Messages Speaks: We Have Been Having Problems

A woman who was burnt with hot tea by her husband for snooping on his phone says their relationship has been rocky for some...

August 30, 2021
police police

News

Man Arrested After Trying To Extort Ksh 100k From Wife By Faking Own Kidnap

A man in Kericho has been arrested for trying to solicit money from his wife by faking his own kidnap. The man, a Boda...

July 5, 2021