Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Drops Charges Against Senior Police in Baby Pendo Murder Case

By

Published

Late Baby Pendo
Late Baby Pendo

KDRTV NEWS – Kisumu: Kenya’s justice system is once again under fire after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) quietly dropped murder charges against eight senior police officers linked to the 2017 death of six-month-old Samantha Pendo and 39 protesters in Kisumu.

Citing insufficient evidence, the ODPP’s move has sparked national outrage and condemnation from over 20 human rights organisations, including Amnesty International Kenya and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). IPOA, which led the initial investigations, said it was not consulted and had provided credible evidence implicating the senior officers.

Baby Pendo’s death, a symbol of unchecked police brutality, occurred during a violent crackdown on opposition protests following the disputed 2017 presidential election. Police stormed her family’s home in Kisumu, allegedly beating her parents and fatally injuring the infant. An autopsy confirmed she died from severe head trauma.

Twelve officers were initially implicated. Now, only four junior officers—John Chengo Masha, Linah Kogey, Cyprine Robi Wankio, and James Rono—face charges of murder, rape, torture, and the killing of 39 others. They pleaded not guilty on Monday, nearly eight years later. A bail hearing is scheduled for May 14.

“This is a historic case, not just for Pendo, but for over 60 other victims still seeking justice,” said Irungu Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya. “The credibility of our justice system rests on its ability to hold power accountable.”

The case marks the first time Kenyan officers are being tried under the International Crimes Act. Yet, civil society groups say the selective prosecution sends a dangerous message of impunity. “This isn’t just a legal battle it’s a test of our national conscience,” said Francis Auma of Muslims for Human Rights.

The 2017 post-election violence left at least 94 people dead and saw over 200 cases of sexual violence, one of which have resulted in full convictions.

For Pendo’s family, the trial brings a sliver of hope. “It has never been easy. We have been traumatised all along. But today, we finally have a case,” said her mother, Lensa Achieng.

As the trial continues, many wonder: will Kenya deliver justice or protect the powerful once again?

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021