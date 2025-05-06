Kenya Drops Charges Against Senior Police in Baby Pendo Murder Case

KDRTV NEWS – Kisumu: Kenya’s justice system is once again under fire after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) quietly dropped murder charges against eight senior police officers linked to the 2017 death of six-month-old Samantha Pendo and 39 protesters in Kisumu.

Citing insufficient evidence, the ODPP’s move has sparked national outrage and condemnation from over 20 human rights organisations, including Amnesty International Kenya and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). IPOA, which led the initial investigations, said it was not consulted and had provided credible evidence implicating the senior officers.

Baby Pendo’s death, a symbol of unchecked police brutality, occurred during a violent crackdown on opposition protests following the disputed 2017 presidential election. Police stormed her family’s home in Kisumu, allegedly beating her parents and fatally injuring the infant. An autopsy confirmed she died from severe head trauma.

Twelve officers were initially implicated. Now, only four junior officers—John Chengo Masha, Linah Kogey, Cyprine Robi Wankio, and James Rono—face charges of murder, rape, torture, and the killing of 39 others. They pleaded not guilty on Monday, nearly eight years later. A bail hearing is scheduled for May 14.

“This is a historic case, not just for Pendo, but for over 60 other victims still seeking justice,” said Irungu Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya. “The credibility of our justice system rests on its ability to hold power accountable.”

The case marks the first time Kenyan officers are being tried under the International Crimes Act. Yet, civil society groups say the selective prosecution sends a dangerous message of impunity. “This isn’t just a legal battle it’s a test of our national conscience,” said Francis Auma of Muslims for Human Rights.

The 2017 post-election violence left at least 94 people dead and saw over 200 cases of sexual violence, one of which have resulted in full convictions.

For Pendo’s family, the trial brings a sliver of hope. “It has never been easy. We have been traumatised all along. But today, we finally have a case,” said her mother, Lensa Achieng.

As the trial continues, many wonder: will Kenya deliver justice or protect the powerful once again?