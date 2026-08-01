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Kenya Elected to International Seabed Authority Council

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Kenya has been elected to the Council of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for the 2027–2030 term.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said Kenya was elected to the global role during the 31st Session of the ISA Assembly in Kingston, Jamaica.

PS Sing’Oei said Kenya’s election reflects the confidence that the international community has in the country’s commitment to promoting sustainable ocean governance and implementing international maritime law.

“This election reflects the confidence of the international community in Kenya’s longstanding commitment to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); rules-based ocean governance; sustainable management of the common heritage of humankind; and advancing maritime scientific research, and an equitable and inclusive stewardship of the world’s oceans” he stated.

PS Sing’Oei noted that Kenya will use its position on the Council to continue championing sustainable use of marine resources while strengthening international cooperation on ocean conservation and the blue economy.

Further, he said the government remains committed to implementing the outcomes of the Nairobi Sustainable Blue Economy Conference and the 11th Our Ocean Conference, which was hosted in Mombasa and became the first edition of the global conference to be held in Africa.

“Kenya will remain committed to ensuring that the outcomes of the Nairobi Sustainable Blue Economy Conference and the Mombasa Eleventh Our Ocean Conference – the first ever Our Ocean Conference held in the African region – are implemented in close partnership with ISA members, and in line with UNCLOS mandate,” the Foreign Affairs PS stated.

The International Seabed Authority is the intergovernmental organization established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to regulate mineral-related activities in the international seabed area beyond national jurisdictions.

ISA currently has 172 members, comprising 171 states and the European Union.

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