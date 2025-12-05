Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Kenya Enters Top 10 Global IMF Borrowers as Debt Hits KSh 519.8 Billion

Published

Kenya has officially entered the list of the world’s top 10 largest borrowers from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the latest data released on December 2025. The country now ranks seventh globally, with outstanding credit amounting to SDR 2.95 billion – equivalent to approximately KSh 519.8 billion at current exchange rates.This development depicts the nation’s increasing reliance on external financing to navigate its economic space and fund crucial reforms.

This places Kenya behind only six other nations globally in IMF debt, with Argentina leading the list at Ksh7.35 trillion (SDR 41.8 billion), followed by Ukraine, Ecuador, Egypt, Pakistan, and Côte d’Ivoire. In Africa, Kenya is now the third-largest debtor to the IMF, trailing only Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire. Other major African economies like Angola, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Tanzania also hold substantial IMF debt but rank behind Kenya.

The nation’s growing debt burden highlights a broader trend among developing economies, where IMF loans, while providing a financial lifeline, often come with stringent conditions that can impact socioeconomic conditions. “While these transactions may lower costs, they can also introduce currency risks depending on their structure,” an IMF spokesperson noted, advising countries to consider such operations within comprehensive debt management strategies.

In response to its rising foreign debt, President William Ruto’s administration has signaled intentions to reduce reliance on external borrowing for development projects within the next 10 to 20 years. The government plans to explore alternative revenue sources, including the securitization of public savings from institutions like the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Additionally, Kenya has begun shifting some loan repayments from the US dollar to the Chinese yuan, a move that has drawn warnings from the IMF regarding potential currency risks.

