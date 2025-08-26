Kenya Faces Looming Sugar Price Increase as Cane Deliveries Hit 18-Month Low

Kenyans are staring at a bitter reality as the nation’s sugar industry plunges deeper into crisis, with declining cane deliveries, factory shutdowns, and controversial redundancies converging to push sugar prices to unprecedented highs.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) agriculture survey released in July 2025 revealed that while prices for most food staples such as maize, beans, potatoes, and vegetables are expected to decline thanks to favorable rainfall and government interventions, sugar remains the glaring exception. Approximately five percent of respondents in the survey expect sugar prices to increase, citing ongoing factory closures, dwindling cane supply, and uncertainty over the government’s leasing of sugar mills to private operators.

The warning comes against a backdrop of clear figures: cane deliveries fell to an 18-month low of 383,050 tonnes in May, dragging down production to just 32,760 tonnes, the lowest since November 2023. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Kenya’s sugar output is projected to decline nearly 20 percent in the 2025/2026 marketing year, from 810,000 to 650,000 metric tonnes, largely due to reduced land under cane cultivation.

The Kenya Sugar Board (KSB) worsened the supply crunch in July when it ordered a three-month suspension of milling operations across western Kenya, effective July 14. Mills affected include Mumias, Butali, West Kenya, Nzoia, and Busia. KSB Acting CEO Jude Chesire defended the move, saying:“There is currently insufficient cane development to meet the milling demand, leading to the harvesting of immature cane. This results in reduced yields and financial setbacks for farmers.”

However, the High Court has since temporarily overturned the suspension, ruling that the directive violated farmers’ contractual and economic rights.

At the same time, the government’s decision to approve mass redundancies of more than 5,000 sugar workers in state-owned factories has drawn sharp criticism. Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o condemned the move, calling it a betrayal of the sugar revival program. “I am shocked and dismayed by the unilateral and ill-advised approval for mass redundancies. The leasing of these sugar mills was intended to revive the sector, enhance efficiency, and secure livelihoods but not dismantle the workforce,” he said.

For consumers, the effects are already being felt. A 2kg packet of sugar now retails at around Ksh340, with a kilogram selling between Sh 169 and Sh 177 in many towns up sharply from the Ksh157 average seen at the start of the year. Retailers warn that prices could climb further if the production shortfall persists and imports become inevitable.

To address structural challenges, the government introduced a 4% Sugar Development Levy (SDL) on July 1, 2025, projected to raise over Ksh5 billion annually for cane development, road rehabilitation, factory modernization, and research. But economists warn that such measures will take time to bear fruit.

“The reliance on imports exposes Kenya to global price volatility and undermines farmer livelihoods,” said Dr. Alice Mwangi, an agricultural economist at the University of Nairobi. “Without urgent reforms, the cycle of gluts and shortages will continue, with consumers ultimately footing the bill.”