Kenya Ferry To Be Sued Over The Death Of Marian And Her Daughter

The family of Mariam Kighenda has said that they will sue the Kenya Ferry Services for negligence over her death and that of her daughter Amanda.

Spokesperson Luka Mbati on Wednesday evening said they will follow legal proceedings after the government confirmed that Kighenda and Amanda drowned.

“It is obvious we will look into the legal issues. We will take action. That is definite,” Mbati said.

He spoke at the Jocham Hospital after government pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted an autopsy on the two bodies.

Things are Not as Usual, as the Family is intending to sue Kenya Ferry over deaths of Mariam and Amanda.

📸 Credit. pic.twitter.com/250TyPdTWy — Kawangware Finest™️ (@cbs_ke) October 18, 2019

“Right now, we are making burial arrangements. Burial will be on Saturday in Kilome subcounty, Makueni county,” Mbati said. Oduor said mother and daughter died due to asphyxiation.

READ ALSO:Date Set for Burial of Likoni Tragedy Victims

“The purpose of the autopsy was to find out the cause of death so that we can allow the legal process to continue.

“Both of them died because of asphyxia, which is the lack of oxygen in the body due to drowning,” Oduor said. He said the two died almost at the same time. Their bodies showed features of decomposition but because they were under water, the rate of decomposition had been reduced.

The decomposition also made it is difficult to estimate the time of death. He said there was nothing extraordinary in the two bodies.

“Everything pointed towards drowning. There were no injuries,” Oduor said. He handed over the case to the DCI to continue with their investigations. Likoni DCI boss Charles Onyango said investigations are ongoing, with more people to be questioned.

READ ALSO:Breaking,President Uhuru Sacks All Kenya Ferry Services Board Members

So far, at least five people have recorded statements with police, including the coxswain of the MV Harambee from which Kighenda’s car slipped and plunged into the Indian Ocean on September 29. Their bodies were retrieved last Friday, 12 days after they drowned.

Two private security firm employees who were on duty and two KFS staff onboard the ferry on the day of the accident have also recorded statements. Widower John Wambua has also recorded a statement.

“Everyone [who is culpable] will be brought to book,” Onyango said.

Meanwhile, friends of Kighenda have eulogised her as a generous, loving and understanding woman who possessed extraordinary social skills.

“She had a beautiful soul. She was God fearing, kind, outgoing and down to earth. She could fit anywhere,” Sheila Karembo, a close friend, said.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases