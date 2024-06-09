Kenya Forest Service Clarifies Reports Of Recruiting 4000 Workers

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has dismissed social media reports that the service is recruiting 4000 unskilled nursery and seedbed workers.

In a statement via X on Sunday, June 9, KFS warned the public against the fake notice that is circulating on social media.

KFS noted that vacancies in the service are only advertised on its website and official social media pages

“Kenya Forest Service warns the public against a false notice of recruitment that is circulating in the social media. Beware of fraudsters. Any vacancy notices can only appear on the official KFS website and Social Media pages,” KFS stated.

According to the fake advertisement KFS was seeking to recruit 4,000 workers in a programme initiated by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) and facilitated by the government.

The notice claimed that the recruitment was part of the plan to plant 15 billion trees across in the country.

“This programme has been initiated by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP and facilitated by the National Government. This programme aims to cultivate 15 billion trees around the country to preserve Kenya’s ecosystem and also help in controlling disastrous floods that has affected the economy, threatened lives of many and also took lives of our loved ones,” the fake notice claimed.

Further, it asked Kenyans interested to apply via a web portal where they would be required to pay.

“Those interested are encouraged to continue with application through our official web: www.kenyaforestservice.co.ke www.ke. Also individuals are advised to check our ratings of payment for different regions in every county from our official web,” the fake advert added.

Kenya Forest Service warns the public against a false notice of recruitment that is circulating in the social media. Beware of fraudsters. Any vacancy notices can only appear on the official KFS website and Social Media pages. pic.twitter.com/P2UqgmPrm9 — Kenya Forest Service (@KeForestService) June 9, 2024

