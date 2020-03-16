Kenya Govt Gets Billions from World Bank Over Coronavirus

(KDRTV) – The World Bank has announced that it will donate Ksh6 billion to help the Kenyan government fight the dreaded Coronavirus.

This is after Kenya confirmed two more cases of the virus on Sunday putting the number of people with Coronavirus at three.

World Bank commits Sh6b to help Kenya respond to the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/2Y5BcOrPqY — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 16, 2020

The Government is expected to use the money to prepare the logistics of containing the virus which has literally grounded the whole world.

The money comes on the very day, nurses at Mbagathi Hospital, the facility with the biggest isolation unit, downed their tools citing lack of proper tools to fight COVID-19.

Early this month, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe assured Kenyans that the bank would help the government fight the virus if it struck Kenya.

“We are glad that the World Bank has come to our aid and quickly too. The emergency response is going to be well funded. We pointed out our weak areas, where we have financing gaps and they assured us that we will not bump into administrative delays when we ask for the funds,” said Kagwe said in a meeting with governors.

There has been a concern from Kenyans that the government could have over played the the Coronavirus cases in Kenya just to get the funds.