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Kenya Hits out at Saudi Arabia Over Ebola Travel Restrictions

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has hit out at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after it imposed travel restrictions against Kenya over Ebola.

In a statement on Saturday, CS Duale questioned Saudi Arabia’s decision to impose travel restrictions, arguing that Kenya had made significant progress in containing the outbreak.

“The Ministry of Health, Kenya, has noted with concern the extreme measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the Ebola situation in the country.

“We reiterate that the measures taken are not only excessive but not backed by the current epidemiological situation in the country,” said Duale.

The Health CS said Kenya has identified and traced all 135 contacts linked to the first Ebola patient and placed them under quarantine.

CS Duale noted that all eight confirmed cases were linked to the initial patient, with four involving healthcare workers and the other four involving close family members.

He maintained that there had been no transmission outside the identified cluster and that the country had no evidence of community transmission.

“We have NOT had any transmission of the disease outside this cluster, and I reiterate we have NO evidence of community transmission,” Duale said.

CS Duale also noted that Kenya had not recorded a new Ebola case since October 19, 2026, suggesting the outbreak response was yielding positive results.

“This clearly demonstrates that our response is holding and will soon deliver spectacular results,” CS Duale added.

On Friday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia suspended travel to Kenya for its citizens and halted the issuance of all categories of visas to Kenyan travellers following an Ebola outbreak.

The restrictions include stopping Saudi citizens from travelling to Kenya and suspending all categories of visas for people arriving from the East African nation.

Saudi authorities have also barred entry to travelers arriving directly from Kenya or through third countries if they had stayed in Kenya or another country experiencing an active Ebola outbreak within the 21 days before their arrival.

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