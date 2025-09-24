Kenya Hunts Mogadishu Fans Who Desecrated National Flag at Nyayo Stadium

The desecration of the Kenyan national flag by foreign football fans has aparked a uproar of outrage and prompted swift, decisive action from the Kenyan government. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a stern warning, declaring that individuals caught disrespecting national symbols will face the full force of the law, including potential deportation for foreigners.

The controversy erupted after a viral video surfaced showing fans, reportedly supporters of Mogadishu City FC, stomping on and kicking the Kenyan flag at Nyayo National Stadium following a CAF Champions League match against Kenya Police FC on September 20, 2025.

“When you joke with our symbols of national unity and pride, you have overstayed your welcome,” Murkomen stated emphatically during a press briefing on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. He further warned, “Being in Kenya is not a right. If you misuse that privilege by attacking our symbols of unity, you will face consequences”.

The incident, occurred after Kenya Police FC secured a 3-1 victory in the first-leg match, sparked widespread condemnation across social media and among Kenyans. Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed that the National Police Service (NPS) has launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible. “Desecration of national symbols is a serious offence, and those involved will face the full force of the law,” Kanja asserted.

The legal framework governing such offenses is the Kenya National Flag, Emblems, and Names Act, which strictly prohibits the improper use, desecration, or commercial exploitation of national symbols. Violators of this Act can face fines of up to Ksh5,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. For more severe infractions, such as displaying the flag on unauthorized vehicles, penalties can escalate to a fine of Ksh1 million and/or five years imprisonment. Murkomen stressed the importance of upholding this law, stating, “There is a law that governs how our national flag is to be treated, and no one, whether Kenyan or a foreigner, has the right to demean our flag. It was earned through sweat and blood, and we will not allow anyone to play around with it”.

In response to the mounting criticism, Mogadishu City Club issued a public apology, distancing itself from the actions of its fans. “On behalf of the Mogadishu City Club, we strongly condemn this act and extend our deepest apologies to the Government and People of Kenya,” read part of their statement.The club emphasized that such behavior has no place in sportsmanship and pledged full cooperation with Kenyan authorities.

This incident indocates the critical importance of respecting national symbols, a principle upheld globally, as seen in similar legal frameworks in other nations, such as the United States, where flag burning, while protected as symbolic speech, can still lead to charges if it violates other content-neutral laws.

Kenyan government’s firm stance sends a clear message that national pride and unity are non-negotiable, especially as the country hosts international events.