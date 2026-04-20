Kenya Institute of Management Responds after Gov’t Revokes its Accreditation

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has responded after the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) revoked its accreditation and ordered the closure of all its campuses.

In a statement, KIM Chief Executive Officer Muriithi Ndegwa acknowledged the notice by the regulator and said it is treating the matter with ‘utmost seriousness.’

Ndegwa noted that it is currently reviewing the contents of the directive and engaging relevant authorities to address the concerns raised.

“We wish to assure our stakeholders, students, alumni, partners, and the general public that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

“KIM is currently reviewing the contents of the notice and actively engaging the relevant regulatory authorities to address the issues raised and determine the appropriate course of action in line with the law,” read the statement in part.

Ndegwa also called for calm as the institute works through the matter and promised to keep the public informed through official channels.

“In the meantime, we urge our stakeholders to remain calm and rely on official communication channels for accurate updates. We are committed to providing timely and transparent information as the situation evolves,” he added.

Earlier, TVETA ordered the immediate closure of all KIM’s campuses across Kenya for offering and awarding academic and professional programmes without proper accreditation.

The authority noted the institution continued to run unapproved courses and issued academic qualifications in violation of the law.

“It has come to the attention of the Authority that the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is offering and awarding various academic and professional programmes to members of the public without accreditation.

“KIM was accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by TVET-CDACC. It has been established that KIM has continued to offer programs that are not approved and Award Academic qualifications in contravention of Section 17(3) of the TVET Act Cap 210A,” read the statement in part.