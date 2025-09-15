Kenya is Not a Failed State, We Must Believe in This Country – President Ruto

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject pessimism and embrace confidence in the nation’s transformation agenda.

Speaking on Monday, September 15, during the funeral service of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah’s father, Mzee Isaac Ichung’wah Ngugi, in Kiambu County, the Head of State said Kenya has made significant progress over the past three years.

He highlighted the stabilization of the economy, increased agricultural productivity, the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme, and the rollout of universal health coverage as key milestones.

President Ruto dismissed claims that Kenya is a failed state, stressing that the country is on a path of transformation.

“We must believe in this country; we must believe in ourselves; we must stop the negativity, and stop the naysayers and those who speak negatively about our country,” he said.

The President reminded Kenyans that nation-building is a shared responsibility and called on leaders to use their positions of authority to contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress.

“I am very confident that, working together and bringing all Kenyans together, we will be able to see a better future than we have today,” he added.

On healthcare, Ruto underscored that universal health coverage is a constitutional right, not a privilege. He noted that the government, in partnership with counties, has hired community health promoters and is implementing the Social Health Authority (SHA) to ensure every citizen has access to affordable and quality care.

“We are doing this so that we can have a nation that cares for all Kenyans,” he emphasized.

In agriculture, the President credited the government’s subsidies and support for improved productivity. He projected that this year’s maize harvest will reach 75 million bags, the highest in Kenya’s history.

“This year, by God’s grace, we will harvest close to 75 million bags of maize, the highest in the history of Kenya,” he said.

