Kenya launches Justice Njoki Ndungu’s Candidature for ICC Judge Post

President William Ruto on Wednesday launched the candidature of Justice Njoki Ndung’u for election as a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking at the launch ceremony at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto said his government will support and campaign for Njoki to secure the position.

The Head of State described the Supreme Court Judge as one of the country’s most accomplished legal minds.

“Justice Njoki Ndung’u is one of Kenya’s finest and most distinguished jurists. Her extensive tour of duty at our Parliament, the Pan-African Parliament, and the United Nations places her at the intersection of criminal justice, human rights, and international law,” said Ruto.

President Ruto also explained that Justice Njoki has demonstrated accountability in her national and international tasks.

“The Lady Justice has demonstrated legal erudition, intellectual autonomy, courage in decision-making, and devotion to justice and accountability in her national and international tasks.

“She presents an exceptional blend of judicial authority, integrity, legislative impact, and global experience that is in tandem with the demands of the ICC in its global fight to end impunity,” he stated.

The launch was attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Supreme Court judges, and other judicial officers.

Former ICC judge Joyce Aluoch, who served on the ICC Trial Division between May 2009 and March 2018, was also in attendance.

In March, President Ruto nominated Justice Ndung’u as Kenya’s candidate for election as judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The election of the ICC judges will be held during the 25th session of the Assembly of States Parties, which will take place from December 7, 2026, to December 17, 2026, in New York.

Other candidates who have been nominated include: Deo John Nangela from Tanzania, Rosette Muzigo from Uganda, Everlyn Ankumah from Ghana, Guénaël Mettraux from Switzerland, Yoshimitsu Yamauchi of Japan, and Diana Carolina Olarte from Colombia.

If elected, Justice Ndung’u will serve on the Hague-based court from 2027 to 2036.