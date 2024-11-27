Connect with us

Kenya Maritime Authority HRM Boss Arrested Over Ksh 40 Million Tender Fraud

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have apprehended the Kenya Maritime Authority HRM Boss Henry Mwasaru over a 40,539,760 Medical Insurance Tender scam.

In a statement, EACC said Mwasaru was arrested in an operation that also targeted two insurance brokers believed to have participated in the insurance scam.

“Following inquiries, the Commission confirms that on Tuesday, it arrested one Henry Mwasaru, the Head of Human Resources & Administration at the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) over allegations of corruption involving a Kes40,539,760 tender for the provision of staff medical cover,” read the statement in part.

Mwasaru, who serves as the Assistant Director in charge of HRM at KMA is accused of colluding with his counterpart Head of Supply Chain Management Bevaline Lundu at KMA to fraudulently award the medical insurance tender to an insurance agency outside the law.

“The operation, which was pursuant to court orders, yielded valuable evidentiary material that will support the ongoing investigation,” said EACC.

Investigations commenced after receipt of a complaint on 30th September 2024 that the KMA officials had corruptly and irregularly awarded the tender.

EACC has intensified its focus on the procurement of staff medical insurance coverage in public institutions, which some officials use as a conduit for embezzlement of public funds through bid rigging and kickbacks.

Also Read: MP Didmus Barasa Summoned By EACC Over Claims Of Defrauding Businesswoman Ksh. 2 Million

