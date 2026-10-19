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Kenya Met Forecasts Rainfall in 45 Counties, Warns of Heat and Cold Nights

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

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File image of heavy rainfall

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) has predicted rainfall across 45 counties over the next seven days.

In a weather forecast on Monday, October 19, the authority predicted that rainfall is expected across several parts of the country, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Meru, Embu, Kiambu, Kilifi, Garissa, Turkana, Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Marsabit.

Other counties expected to receive rainfall include Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Mandera, Migori, Murang’a, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Tharaka-Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Wajir, and West Pokot.

The authority also warned that isolated storms may occur in some areas during the forecast period.

“Isolated storms might be experienced over some parts of Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Machakos, Laikipia, Samburu, Mandera, Wajir & Marsabit,” read part of the forecast.

File image of heavy rainfall in Nairobi

File image of heavy rainfall in Nairobi

Despite the expected rainfall, parts of northern, eastern, and coastal Kenya are expected to experience high daytime temperatures, with average maximum temperatures exceeding 35°C.

The affected counties are Garissa, Wajir, Tana River, Isiolo, Kilifi, Marsabit, Samburu, and Turkana.

Meanwhile, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nakuru, and Kajiado counties will experience colder nighttime conditions, with average minimum temperatures expected to fall below 10°C.

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