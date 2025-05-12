Kenya Met Lists 4 Regions Set To Experience Rainfall This Week

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecasted continued rainfall across four regions in the country.

In a weather forecast on Monday, May 12, the Met Department projected that the rains are expected in Central Highlands (including Nairobi), Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.

The weatherman, however, noted that the rains may decrease towards the end of the week.

“Rainfall is expected to continue over a few regions, especially the Central Highlands (including Nairobi), Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Western Kenya. However, rainfall amounts and spatial coverage may reduce in the second half of the week,” read the weather forecast in part.

On the other hand, Kenya Met also cautioned that some parts of the country would experience cold nights.

The cold temperatures would be experienced in the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, and around Mt. Kilimanjaro.

“Daytime highs of over 30°C are expected in much of the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

“Night-time lows of below 10°C likely in parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and around Mt. Kilimanjaro,” the Met Department stated.

Heavy rains have been experienced in several parts of the country in recent days, including in the capital, Nairobi.

As a result, flooding has occurred in parts of Nairobi’s residential estates and the Central Business District (CBD).