Kenya Met Lists 6 Regions Set To Experience Rainfall in the Next 7 Days

The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that rainfall will be experienced in six regions in the next week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, May 20, the weatherman noted that Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and the Coast region are expected to receive continued rainfall from Tuesday, May 20, to Monday, May 26.

Other regions projected to experience rainfall include the Western and North-western Kenya regions.

“Rainfall will persist in parts of the Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Coast, Western, and North-western Kenya,” the Met Department stated.

At the same time, the Met Department said daytime temperatures of 30° are expected in the Coast, North-eastern, North-western, and parts of the South-eastern lowlands.

The night-time temperatures may drop below 10 degrees Celsius in areas around the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Central Rift Valley, and Mt Kilimanjaro.

In Nairobi, the weather will be mostly cloudy with occasional sunny intervals, and temperatures will range from 15°C to 25°C.

Mombasa is expected to be mostly sunny with occasional showers, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 29°C.

Kisumu, on the other hand, will experience a mix of rain and sunny spells, with temperatures varying from 19°C to 28°C.

The weather forecast comes days after the weatherman announced that the long rains season will be ending in May.

“A few areas over the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, isolated areas over the Southeastern lowlands especially those neighboring Nairobi County, and the Coastal region are likely to continue receiving rainfall with some breaks for the remaining part of May,” the Met Department announced.

Also Read: Kenya Met Lists 4 Regions Set To Experience Rainfall This Week