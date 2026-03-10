Kenya Met Lists Regions Set to Experience Heavy Rains This Week

The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted that 7 regions will experience heavy rainfall this week.

In a weather forecast on Monday, March 9, the weatherman said isolated heavy showers are expected in Western Kenya, the Central Highlands (including Nairobi), and Lake Victoria Basin.

Heavy downpour is also expected in the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands, and the South Coast regions.

However, the Met Department said the intensity of the rainfall is expected to reduce in spatial coverage and intensity across several parts of the country.

“Rainfall is expected to reduce in spatial coverage and intensity across several parts of the country. However, occasional rainfall is likely to continue over several areas in the southern parts of the country,” read the weather forecast.

The Met department also predicted that the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya regions will experience daytime temperatures above 30°C. ]

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, and areas around Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience night-time temperatures of below 10°C.

The forecast comes after devastating rains last Friday and Saturday that claimed 42 lives across the country.

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 21 adult men, three adult women, and three male children losing their lives.

The Eastern region reported 10 deaths, the Rift Valley had four fatalities, while the Coast and Nyanza regions each recorded one death.

The floods also left at least 207 people injured, with Migori County reporting 200 cases.